China says there is no discrimination against 'African brothers'

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday there was no discrimination against “African brothers” in the country and rejected U.S. accusations of mistreatment of Africans in Guangzhou as an attempt to harm Beijing’s relations with African nations.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments during a daily briefing on Monday in response to accusations from the U.S. government that authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou are taking measures targeting Africans in the city.