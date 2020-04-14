China's Guangzhou city says 111 Africans tested positive for coronavirus

BEIJING (Reuters) - A total of 111 Africans in China’s southern city of Guangzhou had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Monday, the Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

Among them, 19 were imported cases, Xinhua quoted Chen Zhiying, executive vice mayor of Guangzhou, as saying.

A total of 4,553 African people in the city had undergone nucleic acid testing since April 4, Chen said.

China on Monday dismissed allegations by African and U.S. diplomats that foreigners of African appearance in the city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forceful testing for the coronavirus, quarantines and ill treatment.