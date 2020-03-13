China says Hubei's auto parts makers resuming operations in orderly manner

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese vice industry minister Xin Guobin said on Friday that auto parts makers in Hubei province are resuming production in an orderly manner, as the region struck hardest by the coronavirus epidemic seeks to restart economic activity.

Xin told reporters at a press briefing that China’s industry ministry will monitor the situation for the auto parts suppliers in Hubei and ensure that the global supply chain is stable.

(This story corrects typographical error in headline)