FILE PHOTO: An aircraft takes off at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - The vice head of China aviation authority says it may consider increasing international flights as long as coronavirus risks are under control, state media China News reported on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has since March drastically reduced the number of international flights due to concerns about infections brought in by arriving passengers.