FILE PHOTO: A visitor walks past the Etihad Aviation Group logo on display during the fifth day of Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has suspended Etihad Airways’ route from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai for one more week starting on Aug. 24 due to COVID-19 infections on an Aug. 15 flight, the Shanghai city government said on Tuesday.

China had previously suspended the company’s Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route for one week from Aug. 17.