FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a thermometer at a checkpoint set up at an entrance to a hutong, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Beijing, China June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing’s city government reported 31 new confirmed coronavirus cases as of end-June 16, up from 27 cases reported a day earlier as the city moves to curb the spread of the disease.

The city’s health authority said in a statement posted on its Weibo social media account that 19 of the new cases were reported in southwestern Fengtai district, where a cluster of infections emerged last week.