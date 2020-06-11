Beijing city reports first confirmed COVID-19 case in nearly two months

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak cross a road in Beijing, China June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing has confirmed a new coronavirus case on Thursday, Chinese official and ruling Communist Party-backed media reported, the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the capital in nearly two months.

The patient, a 52-year-old man, checked into a clinic on Wednesday due to a fever, according to the official party newspaper People’s Daily. The patient said he has not left Beijing or been in contact with anyone who travelled from overseas in the last two weeks, the report said.