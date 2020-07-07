Health News
July 7, 2020 / 12:59 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Beijing city reports no new coronavirus cases, versus one a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: A man holds an umbrella for a girl, both wearing face masks, as they walk on an overpass amid rainfall, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing’s city government reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases for July 6, down from 1 reported a day earlier as the city curbs the spread of the disease.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Judy Hua; Editing by Kim Coghill

