A woman walks past a gate of the Liuliqiao long-distance bus station that was shut after a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing’s latest coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist of China’s Center for Diseases Prevention and Control, said at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Beijing confirmed 21 new cases as of June 17, China’s health authority said on earlier Thursday, down from 31 a day earlier.