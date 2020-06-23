World News
June 23, 2020 / 12:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Beijing reports 13 new COVID-19 cases for June 22 vs nine a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks are seen near police lines outside a site for nucleic acid tests, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Beijing’s municipal health authority reported on Tuesday 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city for June 22, up from nine a day earlier.

The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case in the latest wave on June 11. The resurgence has been linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing. So far, 249 people in the city have been infected in the outbreak.

Reporting by Colin Qian, Judy Hua and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

