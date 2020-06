FILE PHOTO: A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid test for a Meituan delivery worker, following a new outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China June 19, 2020. Meituan Dianping/ Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing’s municipal health authority reported on Monday nine new cases of the coronavirus in the city for June 21, down from 22 a day earlier.

The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case in the latest wave on June 11. The resurgence has been linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing. So far, 236 people in the city have been infected in the outbreak.