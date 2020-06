FILE PHOTO: A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid test, during a government-organised visit to a testing site, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing’s city government reported seven new COVID-19 cases for June 28, down from 14 a day earlier as the Chinese capital seeks to contain an outbreak.

The city also reported one new asymptomatic case, a patient who has the coronavirus but is not exhibiting symptoms, compared with three such cases a day earlier.