FILE PHOTO: A worker polishes the pavement in front of the Wukesong sports arena, also known as Cadillac Center, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The city of Beijing reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus as of the end of July 27, Beijing’s health commission said on Tuesday.

One case was associated with the spread of the disease in the northeastern port city of Dalian, the commission said.

Beijing also recorded one imported case from overseas.