FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask walks past an Adidas store at the Sanlitun shopping area, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Beijing’s city government reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases for July 8, the third straight day of no new cases as the city curbs the spread of the disease.