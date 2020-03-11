Beijing says Chinese citizens abroad with coronavirus symptoms should get treatment locally

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese citizens overseas with coronavirus-related symptoms should seek treatment locally, a Beijing city government official said on Wednesday as the capital seeks to ward off a resurgence in infections.

Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of Beijing’s Center for Diseases Prevention and Control, told a news briefing that Chinese citizens living abroad should avoid delaying treatment and prevent the trans-border spread of the virus.

China has reported new coronavirus cases involving patients who traveled from countries that have recently reported a surge in confirmed infections, including Iran and Italy.