Beijing to extend winter heating season to help fight coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing face masks stand on a moving walkway at Beijing Capital International Airport as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing will extend its winter heating season by a week until March 22 as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic, an official from the municipal government said on Tuesday.

The extension of the period when centralized systems provide heat to homes will help people keep warm as they stay indoors, and limit the numbers catching colds and going to hospital where they risk infection, the official said.