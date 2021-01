FILE PHOTO: Travellers wait at the Beijing Capital International Airport following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Authorities in the Chinese capital Beijing said they will track down and investigate everyone who entered the city from abroad from Dec. 10 as part of efforts to prevent a fresh COVID-19 outbreak from spreading, state media said late on Tuesday.

Beijing is currently dealing with a cluster of new coronavirus cases in the district of Daxing.