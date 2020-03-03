Beijing to quarantine travelers from South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing masks are seen at the terminal hall of the Beijing Capital International Airport, in Beijing, China January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

BEIJING (Reuters) - All travelers entering Beijing from the virus hotspots of South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy will have to be quarantined for 14 days, the Deputy Secretary General of the Beijing Municipal Government, Chen Bei, said on Tuesday.

Shanghai earlier said it would also compel visitors who had recently traveled to countries with “relatively serious virus conditions” to submit to 14 days of isolation, but it did not name the countries.