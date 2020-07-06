World News
July 6, 2020 / 11:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

China suspends US-Bangla's Dhaka-Guangzhou route for one week due to COVID-19

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator said on Monday it has suspended a US-Bangla Airlines route between Dhaka and Guangzhou for one week due to some passengers on a recent flight having tested positive for COVID-19.

The Civil Aviation Authority of China said in a statement that five passengers on a flight to Guangzhou, the capital of southeastern Guangdong province, tested positive for the coronavirus on June 28.

Reporting by Colin Qian and Brenda Goh; writing by Se Young Lee; editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below