China suspends US-Bangla's Dhaka-Guangzhou route for one week due to COVID-19

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator said on Monday it has suspended a US-Bangla Airlines route between Dhaka and Guangzhou for one week due to some passengers on a recent flight having tested positive for COVID-19.
The Civil Aviation Authority of China said in a statement that five passengers on a flight to Guangzhou, the capital of southeastern Guangdong province, tested positive for the coronavirus on June 28.
Reporting by Colin Qian and Brenda Goh; writing by Se Young Lee; editing by Louise Heavens