BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing city confirmed eight new coronavirus cases in the first seven hours of June 14, a city official said on Sunday.

Beijing health official Pang Xinghuo said at a second press conference on Sunday that these eight cases are all linked to Xinfadi market, a major food wholesale market in the city’s southwestern Fengtai district.

All 43 cases in Beijing reported in the previous three days were also linked to the market.