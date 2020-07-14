Health News
China coronavirus cases ease on July 13, no new ones in Beijing

A man wearing a face mask walks near a screen showing a public health announcement reminding people to wear masks in public at a shopping area in Sanlitun after an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported on Tuesday five new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 13, compared with eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths. Beijing, which saw a surge in new coronavirus cases a few weeks ago, reported no new cases for the eighth consecutive day.

China also reported five new asymptomatic patients, down from six a day earlier.

As of July 13, mainland China had a total of 83,605 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

