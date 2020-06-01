China reports 10 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for June 1 vs 16 a day earlier

People wear protective masks as they cross a street following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China registered 5 new coronavirus cases on June 1, down from 16 a day earlier, the National Health Comission said on Tuesday.

All of the new cases were so-called imported infections from travellers overseas.

The mainland also reported 10 new asymptomatic cases - thosewho are infected but do not show symptoms - compared with 16 aday earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 83,022,while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.