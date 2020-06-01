Health News
June 2, 2020 / 12:02 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

China reports 10 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for June 1 vs 16 a day earlier

1 Min Read

People wear protective masks as they cross a street following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China registered 5 new coronavirus cases on June 1, down from 16 a day earlier, the National Health Comission said on Tuesday.

All of the new cases were so-called imported infections from travellers overseas.

The mainland also reported 10 new asymptomatic cases - thosewho are infected but do not show symptoms - compared with 16 aday earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 83,022,while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below