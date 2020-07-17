China reports 10 new coronavirus cases in mainland, nearly all imported

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk on a street in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the mainland as of the end of July 16, up from one a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Friday.

Nine of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers from overseas.

Beijing reported no new cases for an 11th consecutive day.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China to date is 83,622. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

(This story corrects to July 16 in the first paragraph)