China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs six a day earlier

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People wear face masks at Hongqiao Railway Station amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Sunday reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov. 28, compared with six cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 10 new asymptomatic patients, compared with four a day earlier.

As of Nov. 28, mainland China had a total of 86,512 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by William Mallard

