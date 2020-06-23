China reports 12 new coronavirus cases on the mainland

Staff members in protective suits stand in front of mobile laboratories for nucleic acid testing, at a sports centre in Daxing district following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 23, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China had 12 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on June 23, down from 22 during the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Wednesday.

Seven of the total were located in the capital Beijing, down from nine on the previous day. The capital has seen a new outbreak linked to a wholesale food market, with more than 250 people infected since June 11.

China also reported three new imported cases, down from nine a day earlier, and three new asymptomatic cases, down from seven.