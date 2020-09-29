China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs. 21 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak line up with luggages at the Beijing Daxing International Airport, ahead of Chinese National Day holiday, in Beijing, China September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China had 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 28, down from 21 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of asymptomatic patients, who are not counted as confirmed cases in China, rose to 26 from 14 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,384, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.