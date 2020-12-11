China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 10, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement nine of the new cases were imported infections originating from abroad. Of the six locally transmitted cases, four were reported in Sichuan province and two in Heilongjiang province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to seven from five a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland was now at 86,688, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.