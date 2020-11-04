China reports 17 new coronavirus cases in mainland as of end-November 3 vs 49 a day earlier

Women wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Tuesday reported 17 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov. 3, compared with 49 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Of the new infections, 15 were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 128 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 61 a day earlier.

As of Nov. 3, mainland China had a total of 86,087 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The country’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.