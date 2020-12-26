China reports 20 new COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a resident for nucleic acid testing, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China December 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 25, up from 14 cases the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 12 of the new cases were imported. Of the eight locally transmitted cases, six came from the northeastern province of Liaoning and two from the capital Beijing.

Additionally, 19 asymptomatic cases were reported on Dec. 25, up from 17 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.

Mainland China has now reported a total of 86,933 coronavirus cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.