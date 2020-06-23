China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, 13 in Beijing

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site after a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for June 22, 13 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

This compared with 18 confirmed cases a day earlier, 9 of which were in Beijing. Authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading following a series of local infections.

Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported for June 22, the same as a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.