China reports 22 new coronavirus cases on August 17

FILE PHOTO: Women wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak chat on a street in Beijing, China August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported on Tuesday 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 17, same as the tally a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, making it the second straight day for zero new locally transmitted cases. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 17 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 37 a day earlier.

As of August 17, mainland China had a total of 84,871 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.