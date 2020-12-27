China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, including 12 locally transmitted

FILE PHOTO: A security guard directs people to scan a QR code to track their health status before entering a shopping complex, following the new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 26, up from 20 cases the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 12 of the new cases were locally transmitted, of which five were in the Shunyi district of Beijing and seven in the northeastern province of Liaoning. Another 10 cases were imported from abroad.

Additionally, 15 asymptomatic cases were reported on Dec. 26, of which four were local infections. Beijing reported one asymptomatic case, a taxi driver also from Shunyi.

China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.

China has now reported a total of 86,955 confirmed mainland cases, with 4,634 deaths.