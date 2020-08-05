Health News
August 5, 2020 / 12:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

China reports 27 new coronavirus cases in mainland for Aug. 4

1 Min Read

Food delivery drivers pick up their parcels at a makeshift lunch hour distribution spot outside an office building following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 27 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 4, down from 36 cases a day earlier, the country’s health commission said on Wednesday.

Five of the new infections were imported cases, down from six a day earlier, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The commission reported 24 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 21 a day earlier.

As of Aug. 4, mainland China had 84,491 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Wang Jing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below