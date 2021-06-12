China reports 35 new coronavirus cases on June 11 vs 22 day earlier

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker collects a swab from a resident during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a makeshift testing site at a stadium in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 30, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 35 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 11, up from 22 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new cases, eight were local transmissions, compared with nine the previous day, the National Health Commission said. All of the local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

China also reported 27 new asymptomatic infections, versus 25 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

As of Friday, China had a total of 91,394 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.