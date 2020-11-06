China reports 36 new coronavirus cases for November 5 vs 28 a day earlier

People wearing protective face masks arrive at Capital Airport, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 36 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov. 5 compared to 28 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Friday.

Of the new infections, 30 were imported, according to a statement published by the National Health Commission. The remaining six were locally transmitted cases in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

Authorities in the region have been conducting large-scale testing in Kashgar and Kizilsu in Xinjiang’s latest outbreak.

China reported 33 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 24 a day earlier.

As of Nov. 5, mainland China had 86,151 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stood at 4,634.