World News
August 6, 2020 / 1:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China reports 37 new coronavirus cases in mainland for Aug 5

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People watch Showering Timing band perform at the Nugget Records bar and recording studio as nightlife resumes following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 37 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 5, up from 27 a day earlier, the country’s health commission said on Thursday.

Seven of the new infections were imported cases, versus five a day earlier, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The commission also reported 20 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 24 a day earlier.

As of August 5, mainland China had 84,528 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Reporting by Emily Chow and Wang Jing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below