China reports five new COVID-19 cases for May 19 vs 6 day earlier

FILE PHOTO: Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China recorded five new coronavirus cases for May 19, down from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported on Wednesday.

Four of the new cases were local tranmissions and one was a so-called imported case involving a traveller from overseas, the commission said in a statement, compared with 3 imported cases reported the previousday.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in China to date now stands at 82,965, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.