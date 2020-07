China reports four new coronavirus cases in mainland for July 5

FILE PHOTO: A construction worker wearing a face mask sprays water on a ground before a construction site, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Monday reported 4 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 5, down from 8 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Three of the new infections were imported cases, involving travelers entering China from abroad, while the capital city of Beijing reported one new cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 11 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from 7 a day earlier.

As of July 5, China had a total of 83,557 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll remained at 4,634.