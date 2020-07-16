China reports one new coronavirus case in mainland, none in Beijing

FILE PHOTO: People socialise in a bar in a shopping street following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case for the mainland as of the end of July 15, down from six a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Thursday.

The new case was an imported infection involving a traveller from overseas. All six cases reported a day earlier were also imported infections.

Beijing reported no new cases for the tenth consecutive day.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China to date is 83,612. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.