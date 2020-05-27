Health News
May 27, 2020 / 12:51 AM / in an hour

China reports one new mainland COVID-19 cases vs seven a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: Volunteers in protective suits are seen a checkpoint at the entrance to a residential compound following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jilin, Jilin province, China May 25, 2020. Picture taken May 25, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS ]

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 1 new confirmed coronavirus case in the mainland as of end-May 26, up from 7 a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

It also reported 28 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected but do not show symptoms - versus 29 a day earlier.

The new confirmed case was an imported one. The 7 reported a day earlier were also all imported.

The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,993. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Reporting by Wang Jing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar

