China reports seven new coronavirus cases for July 7, down from prior day

A woman holds hands with a student, both wearing face masks, following the first exam of the annual national college entrance exam, or "gaokao", which has been postponed by one month due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a high school in Beijing, China July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Wednesday reported seven new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 7, compared with eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital city of Beijing reported no new cases. There were no new deaths.

China also reported six new asymptomatic patients, down from 15 a day earlier.

As of July 7, mainland China had a total of 83,572 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.