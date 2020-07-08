China reports seven new coronavirus cases for July 7, down from prior day

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Wednesday reported seven new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 7, compared with eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.
All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital city of Beijing reported no new cases. There were no new deaths.
China also reported six new asymptomatic patients, down from 15 a day earlier.
As of July 7, mainland China had a total of 83,572 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.
China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.
Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Winni Zhou; Editing by Christian Schmollinger