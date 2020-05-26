Health News
May 26, 2020 / 12:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

China reports seven new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

1 Min Read

People wearing protective face masks are seen on a street following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 7 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-May 25, up from 11 a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

The commission said in a statement all of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers from overseas.

It also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected but do not show symptoms - versus 40 a day earlier.

The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,992. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Wang Jing; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below