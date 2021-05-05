China reports seven new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks commute in a subway station during morning rush hour, following the coronavirus disease ( COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

(Reuters) - China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on May 4, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 10 from 20 a day earlier.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,721. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.