Health News
July 15, 2020 / 12:35 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

China reports six new coronavirus cases for July 14

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Women and a kid wearing face masks are seen on a street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported on Wednesday six new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 14, up from three cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, down from five a day earlier.

As of July 14, mainland China had a total of 83,611 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Wang Jing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below