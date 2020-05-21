World News
May 21, 2020 / 12:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

China reports two new coronavirus cases for May 20 vs 5 day earlier

FILE PHOTO: Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China recorded two new coronavirus cases for May 20, down from five a day earlier, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported on Thursday.

One of the new cases was a local transmission, in Shanghai, and one was a so-called imported case involving a traveller from overseas, the commission said in a statement. China also reported one imported case the previous day.

The NHC reported 31 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from 16 a day earlier.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in China to date now stands at 82,967. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill

