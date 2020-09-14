Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, same as day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk on Jinli Ancient Street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Monday reported 10 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. 13, the same as a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China reported 39 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 70 a day earlier.

As of Sunday, mainland China had a total of 85,194 confirmed infections of the coronavirus, it said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.