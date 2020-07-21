World News
July 21, 2020 / 1:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mainland China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, including eight in Xinjiang

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks as they are seen in a shopping complex after an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 20, down from 22 cases from a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new infections, eight were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other three were imported cases.

China reported six new asymptomatic patients, down from 13 a day earlier.

As of Monday, mainland China had 83,693 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Roxanne Liu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below