Mainland China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 19 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk at a shopping area following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

(Reuters) - Mainland China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 30, down from 19 a day earlier, the country’s health authority reported on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, fell to 10 from 22 reported a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections for mainland China now stands at 85,414, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.