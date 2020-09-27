Mainland China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks down the street, wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Beijing, China September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 26, compared with 15 cases announced a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from abroad. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, fell to 26 from 30 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,351, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.