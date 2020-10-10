Mainland China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 21 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen outside Beijing Railway Station, during the holidays of Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, in China October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 15 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Oct. 9, down from 21 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.

All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 39 from 15 a day earlier. All of them were imported.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,536, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.